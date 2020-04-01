StockMarketWire.com - Botswana Diamonds said the Botswana government has awarded six new prospecting licences to its subsidiary to Sunland Minerals.
The licence tenure was for a period of three years until 31 March 2023.
The licences covered an area of 4,319 square kilometres in the central and Kgalagadi districts, colloquially known as the Kalahari.
The government had also four existing prospecting licenses held by Sunland in the Kgalagadi district for a further period of two years until 31 March 2022.
Airborne and ground magnetic surveys from previous work conducted by Sunland had revealed well-defined targets and subsequent soil sampling identified heavy concentrations of kimberlitic indicator minerals.
'An environmental study is in progress to pave the way for the drilling of these high priority targets,' Botswana Diamonds said.
At 1:41pm: [LON:BOD] Botswana Diamonds PLC share price was +0.1p at 0.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
