StockMarketWire.com - GlaxoSmithKline had completed the sale of Indian consumer healthcare assets including the Horlicks brands to Unilever, the companies said on Wednesday.
The deal, first announced in December 2018, included the merger of GSK's Indian listed entity and Hindustan Unilever.
GSK now owned 5.7% of Hindustan Unilever, while Unilever's interest in the business had been diluted to 61.9% from 67.2%.
At 2:27pm:
[LON:GSK] Glaxosmithkline PLC share price was -38.7p at 1475.9p
[LON:ULVR] Unilever PLC share price was -132.5p at 3943p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: