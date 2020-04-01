StockMarketWire.com - The US manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 49.1 in March, according to the Institute of Supply Management.
The declined wasn't as deep as market expectations for a fall to 44.9, from the 50.1 recorded for February.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
