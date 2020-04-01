StockMarketWire.com - David Richmond, Non Executive Director, has transferred in 1,500,000 shares in the company on the 1st April 2020 at a price of 0.00p. The Director now holds 1,533,334 shares.
NOTE: Allotment of shares pursuant to completion of the acquisition of RUA Medical Devices Ltd.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Director deals data provided by www.sharesmagazine.co.uk
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: