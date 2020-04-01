StockMarketWire.com - David Richmond, Non Executive Director, has transferred in 1,500,000 shares in the company on the 1st April 2020 at a price of 0.00p. The Director now holds 1,533,334 shares.

NOTE: Allotment of shares pursuant to completion of the acquisition of RUA Medical Devices Ltd.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com

Director deals data provided by www.sharesmagazine.co.uk