StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline easyJet said it had received a request from founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, to call a general meeting to remove Andreas Bierwirth as a director of the company.
'The board is considering the contents of the requisition notice and further announcements will be made as appropriate. shareholders are advised to take no action at this time,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
