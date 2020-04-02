StockMarketWire.com - The Covid-19 outbreak has forced low-cost airline, Wizz Air to reduce its capacity by 34% year on year for March.
Wizz Air operated rescue flights throughout the month of March from Germany to Ukraine, from Malta and Croatia to North Macedonia as well as from North America to Hungary in cooperation with governments and organizations in order to bring passengers back to their home countries.
It is currently is operating flights between China and Hungary in order to deliver medical equipment such as protective gear and coronavirus test kits ordered by the Hungarian government.
At 8:10am: [LON:WIZZ] Wizz Air Holdings PLC share price was +17p at 2115p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
