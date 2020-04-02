StockMarketWire.com - William Hill has appointed Matt Ashley as its chief financial officer with effect from 6 April 2020, while Stephen Parry will take up the role of chief operating officer later in the year.
As announced on 13 January 2020, the Company's current CFO, Ruth Prior, will be leaving the Company to join Element Materials Technology.
She will leave William Hill at the conclusion of the Company's AGM on 15 May 2020 and will remain as CFO until that date. Ruth and Matt will work together in the intervening period to ensure a smooth handover.
Matt joins William Hill from National Express, an international transport provider, where he gained FTSE 250 CFO experience before leading their North America business as president and CEO. Most recently, Matt held the position of group business development director.
Meanwhile, Stephen Parry will join William Hill later in the year from Flutter where he was integration firector, leading the integration arising from the Flutter/Stars transaction.
