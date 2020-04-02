StockMarketWire.com - Spirax-Sarco Engineering has announced that Nimesh Patel will join the board as chief financial officer and executive director.
Nimesh is currently CFO of the De Beers Group, which is majority owned by Anglo American plc, and has over 22 years of experience in senior finance.
On 11th March 2020, Kevin Boyd announced his desire to retire from the board and the group.
Further details regarding the completion date of their handover, Kevin's retirement date and Nimesh's compensation will be provided when Nimesh joins the Group.
At 8:21am: [LON:SPX] SpiraxSarco Engineering PLC share price was +39p at 7881p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
