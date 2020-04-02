StockMarketWire.com - Primary care property investor and developer Assura maintained its plans to pay a dividend and said March quarter rents were being received in line with normal patterns. The company did, however, flag the risk of delays to its development pipeline due to Covid-19.
The dividend of 0.697p would be paid on 15 April 2020 as previously announced, the company said.
The immediate development pipeline totalled £77m, schemes which were expected to be on site within 12 months, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company flagged an increased risk of delays in the timing of all pipelines due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
At 8:45am: [LON:AGR] Assura PLC share price was +0.85p at 83.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: