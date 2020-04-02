FTSE 100 Royal Dutch Shell 1524.40 +7.26% Royal Dutch Shell 1447.00 +6.99% BP 354.85 +6.34% Evraz 234.40 +3.63% Legal & General Group 176.98 +3.17% Carnival 723.60 -7.11% Standard Life Aberdeen 194.80 -7.02% Rolls-Royce Holdings 286.90 -5.93% Meggitt 235.15 -4.25% Phoenix Group Holdings 572.60 -4.15% FTSE 250 Premier Oil 17.51 +11.32% Senior 71.85 +8.21% Tullow Oil 11.15 +7.57% Wood Group (John) 159.58 +7.43% Virgin Money UK 57.85 +6.69% Provident Financial 168.95 -8.68% Bakkavor Group 90.50 -8.22% Hays 101.65 -7.08% Gvc Holdings 488.80 -5.82% Pagegroup 338.90 -5.60% FTSE 350 Premier Oil 17.51 +11.32% Senior 71.85 +8.21% Tullow Oil 11.15 +7.57% Wood Group (John) 159.58 +7.43% Royal Dutch Shell 1524.40 +7.26% Provident Financial 168.95 -8.68% Bakkavor Group 90.50 -8.22% Carnival 723.60 -7.11% Hays 101.65 -7.08% Standard Life Aberdeen 194.80 -7.02% AIM RedT Energy 50.00 +5028.21% GRC International Group 18.50 +68.18% Tertiary Minerals 0.29 +63.89% BowLeven 2.40 +24.35% Gear4music Holdings 207.50 +22.06% Billing Services Group 0.75 -75.00% Gfinity 1.07 -28.33% Volta Finance Limited Ord Npv Gbp 300.00 -20.63% Galantas Gold Corporation 0.72 -12.12% Greatland Gold 4.33 -9.90% Overall Market RedT Energy 50.00 +5028.21% GRC International Group 18.50 +68.18% Tertiary Minerals 0.29 +63.89% BowLeven 2.40 +24.35% Gear4music Holdings 207.50 +22.06% Billing Services Group 0.75 -75.00% Gfinity 1.07 -28.33% Volta Finance Limited Ord Npv Gbp 300.00 -20.63% Keller Group 475.00 -14.41% Galantas Gold Corporation 0.72 -12.12%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -