FTSE 100
Royal Dutch Shell                       1524.40       +7.26%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1447.00       +6.99%
BP                                       354.85       +6.34%
Evraz                                    234.40       +3.63%
Legal & General Group                    176.98       +3.17%
Carnival                                 723.60       -7.11%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   194.80       -7.02%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     286.90       -5.93%
Meggitt                                  235.15       -4.25%
Phoenix Group Holdings                   572.60       -4.15%

FTSE 250
Premier Oil                               17.51      +11.32%
Senior                                    71.85       +8.21%
Tullow Oil                                11.15       +7.57%
Wood Group (John)                        159.58       +7.43%
Virgin Money UK                           57.85       +6.69%
Provident Financial                      168.95       -8.68%
Bakkavor Group                            90.50       -8.22%
Hays                                     101.65       -7.08%
Gvc Holdings                             488.80       -5.82%
Pagegroup                                338.90       -5.60%

FTSE 350
Premier Oil                               17.51      +11.32%
Senior                                    71.85       +8.21%
Tullow Oil                                11.15       +7.57%
Wood Group (John)                        159.58       +7.43%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1524.40       +7.26%
Provident Financial                      168.95       -8.68%
Bakkavor Group                            90.50       -8.22%
Carnival                                 723.60       -7.11%
Hays                                     101.65       -7.08%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   194.80       -7.02%

AIM
RedT Energy                               50.00    +5028.21%
GRC International Group                   18.50      +68.18%
Tertiary Minerals                          0.29      +63.89%
BowLeven                                   2.40      +24.35%
Gear4music Holdings                      207.50      +22.06%
Billing Services Group                     0.75      -75.00%
Gfinity                                    1.07      -28.33%
Volta Finance Limited Ord Npv Gbp        300.00      -20.63%
Galantas Gold Corporation                  0.72      -12.12%
Greatland Gold                             4.33       -9.90%

Overall Market
Billing Services Group                     0.75      -75.00%
Keller Group                             475.00      -14.41%
