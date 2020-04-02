StockMarketWire.com - Gold mining company Centamin said it had appointed Martin Horgan as chief executive officer, with effect from 6 April 2020.
Horgan, a qualified mining engineer with 25-years' experience in multiple areas of the mining industry, would succeed interim CEO, Ross Jerrard. This would allow Jerrard to focus on his role and responsibilities as chief financial officer, the company said.
From 2009 to 2019, Horgan was the co-founder and CEO of Toro Gold.
At 9:12am: [LON:CEY] Centamin PLC share price was +1.05p at 119.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
