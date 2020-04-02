StockMarketWire.com - Merchant banking company Close Brothers said it had decided to cancel the payment of its 2020 interim dividend, in the wake of 'significant challenges' posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
'This decision will further increase our ability to execute our business model and support our customers, clients and employees in the current market environment,' the company said.
'The board will consider the payment of a full year dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 July 2020 in September, taking into account the group's performance and prevailing conditions at the time,' it added.
At 9:14am: [LON:CBG] Close Brothers Group PLC share price was -32.5p at 1013.5p
