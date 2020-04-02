StockMarketWire.com - Specialist products provider, Trackwise Designs, has completed the acquisition of Stevenage Circuits.
Further to the announcement on 13 March 2020, shareholders passed all resolutions at the general meeting held on 30 March 2020.
Philip Johnston, chief executive officer of Trackwise, said: 'We are delighted to complete this transaction, which will be a key catalyst for Trackwise. We welcome the SCL team, and look forward to updating shareholders with the progress we make over the coming months.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: