StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure products supplier Hill & Smith said it had appointed Paul Simmons as chief executive designate to succeed Derek Muir, effective 1 September 2020.
Derek Muir would step down from the board on 31 December 2020.
Simmons joined Halma in 2010, and was latterly chief executive of the Infrastructure safety and process safety sectors.
At 9:34am: [LON:HILS] Hill Smith Holdings PLC share price was +1p at 951p
