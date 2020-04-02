StockMarketWire.com - Miner Antofagasta said its operations were now operating with about half its workforce as the company aimed to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus, which had already infected four of its employees and contractors.
Four of its employees and contractors had been diagnosed with the virus while they were away from work. They were immediately put on self-isolation at home where they remain, Antofagasta said.
'To date the impact on production has been limited and we will review full year guidance in our first quarter production report, which will be released on 22 April 2020,' the company said.
The workforce at the Los Pelambres expansion project in Chile had been further reduced by approximately 90% and the project would be kept on care and maintenance until conditions were deemed appropriate for it to restart, the company added.
The company also established a $6m fund to help the communities that live near its mining operations in the province of Choapa and in the Antofagasta Region.
