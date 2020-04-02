StockMarketWire.com - Online music equipment retailer Gear4music upgraded its outlook on profit following commercial and operational progress made during the year.
'As a result of the commercial and operational progress we have made during the last 12 months, we now expect profits for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 to be ahead of previous expectations,' the company said.
At 10:16am: (LON:G4M) Gear4music Holdings Plc share price was +37.5p at 207.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
