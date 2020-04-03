Interim Result
07/04/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)
Final Result
06/04/2020 Quixant PLC (QXT)
06/04/2020 M Winkworth plc (WINK)
07/04/2020 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
07/04/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
07/04/2020 Medica Group Plc (MGP)
07/04/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
07/04/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
08/04/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
08/04/2020 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
08/04/2020 Camellia PLC (CAM)
09/04/2020 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)
09/04/2020 Venture Life Group Plc (VLG)
AGM / EGM
07/04/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
08/04/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 PLC (MIG3)
08/04/2020 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
08/04/2020 Athelney Trust Plc (ATY)
09/04/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
09/04/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
09/04/2020 88 Energy Ltd (88E)
Trading Statement
08/04/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
Ex-Dividend
09/04/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
09/04/2020 Somero Enterprises Inc (SOM)
09/04/2020 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
09/04/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)
09/04/2020 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)
09/04/2020 Somero Enterprises Inc (SOM)
09/04/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
09/04/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
09/04/2020 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
09/04/2020 Savills PLC (SVS)
09/04/2020 Savills PLC (SVS)
09/04/2020 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
09/04/2020 Kin and Carta (KCT)
09/04/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
09/04/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
09/04/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
09/04/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
09/04/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
09/04/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
09/04/2020 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)
09/04/2020 Itv PLC (ITV)
09/04/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
09/04/2020 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
09/04/2020 AIREA PLC (AIEA)
