StockMarketWire.com - Specialist lender OneSavings Bank said it had cancelled its 2019 financial dividend to conserve cash amid the Covid-19 crisis.
'The board will continue to assess the appropriateness of dividend payments and decide on any dividend policy and amounts at year-end 2020,' the company said.
OneSavings Bank said it remained 'highly liquid and well-capitalised'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: