Specialist lender OneSavings Bank said it had cancelled its 2019 financial dividend to conserve cash amid the Covid-19 crisis.

'The board will continue to assess the appropriateness of dividend payments and decide on any dividend policy and amounts at year-end 2020,' the company said.

OneSavings Bank said it remained 'highly liquid and well-capitalised'.




