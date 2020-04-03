StockMarketWire.com - UK defence company BAE Systems delayed a decision on its dividend and flagged 'significant' disruptions in the second quarter after seeing no material impact during the first from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company said it expected to complete the proposed acquisitions of the Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System business and Raytheon's Airborne Tactical Radios business in the coming months.
As the second quarter commenced, BAE said it had seen more significant disruptions that commenced later in March, but added that its liquidity positions were strong.
'Whilst the COVID-19 pandemic will impact our previous guidance for 2020, at this stage it is not possible to predict either the duration of the disruption or its impact on the 2020 outturn,' BAE said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
