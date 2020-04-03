StockMarketWire.com - Market research agency System1 said long-serving chief financial officer James Geddes was standing down later in April.
Chris Willford would replace Geddes, who had been CFO of the company for 17 years.
Willford had previously worked at companies inlcuidng Unilever, British Airways and Barclays and had spent the past decade as a business consultant.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: