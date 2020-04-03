StockMarketWire.com - Electrical components supplier TT Electronics said it had appointed Warren Tucker as its new chairman, with immediate effect.
The appointment came after the company in December announced the pending departure of Neil Carson.
Tucker was currently a non-executive director of Reckitt Benckiser and Tate & Lyle and would stand down as a director at the former.
He also served as chief executive of Cobham from 2003 to 2013.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
