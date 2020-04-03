StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics developer ReNeuron said it had initiated a research programme focused on the potential use of its technology as a delivery vehicle for viral vaccines including for Covid-19.
The company said data indicated that its exosomes, which are transit systems between cells in the body, could be loaded with biologically active cargo and delivered to certain specific sites.
ReNeuron said the research was in its initial stages.
It would aim to establish whether an increase in the potency of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus vaccines in development could be enhanced, utilising the company's expertise in exosome isolation, modification and manufacture at scale.
ReNeuron also said that its priority internal research projects were continuing to progress to current timelines.
'Consumables and reagents are still widely available and the company's own consumable inventories are such that all current internal research activities can continue without being significantly impacted,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
