StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company Cenkos Securities said it would delay the release of its annual results following the request from UK authorities amid the Covid-19 crisis.
'When released, the audited results are expected to be in line with the trading update issued on 18 February 2020,' the company said.
The company was profitable for the second half of 2019 and expects to report a small profit for the year ended 31 December 2019, Cenkos said.
Cenkos' annual fixed cost base was anticipated to be more than £3.0m lower than in 2019 At 8:18am: [LON:CNKS] Cenkos Securities PLC share price was +1p at 40.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
