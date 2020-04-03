StockMarketWire.com - Gold and base metal explorer Rockfire Resources said further technical data analysis at the Plateau prospect in Australia's Queensland state had demonstrated the existence of a significant gold deposit.
Broad gold zones of 0.2 grams per ton up to 0.5 grams per tonne had been identified in the top 200 metres from surface, among other findings.
The company had been analysing similarities between Plateau and the Mt Wright gold mine during a period of limited access to the site during the local wet season.
At 8:59am: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.03p at 0.58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
