StockMarketWire.com - Credit hire and legal services provider Anexo said it maintained its expectations but said it would defer its decision on a dividend until later in the year and the opening of its Leeds office as the coronavirus crises continued.
The payment of any final dividend relating to 2019 would be determined later in the year when visibility on the outlook was clearer, the company said.
The company announced on 28 January 2020 that pre-tax profit for 2019 would be in line with market expectations and there had been no change in this position.
Anexo deferred the proposed opening of the Leeds office as the UK remained in lockdown amid government measures to slow the virus outbreak.
At 9:03am: [LON:ANX] Anexo Group Plc share price was +10p at 119.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
