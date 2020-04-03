StockMarketWire.com - Marketing group MediaZest warned it expected to post a first-half loss after trading in February and March deteriorated due to the Covid-19 crisis.
MediaZest had previously forecast that it would turn a net profit for the six months through March.
However, it said it now expected to record a modest loss of around £0.2m, albeit with profitable operating earnings for the period.
'At this time, it is not possible to assess the extent to which Covid-19 will affect forthcoming trading and financial performance and the situation is evolving rapidly,' MediaZest said.
The company had implemented cutting measures and agreed to extend its current accounting period to 30 September to defer audit costs until later in the year.
At 9:07am: [LON:MDZ] MediaZest PLC share price was +0p at 0.04p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
