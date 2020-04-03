StockMarketWire.com - Hotel owner Minoan said its attempts to find potential partners for a project in Crete had not been unduly effected by the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said meetings with potential partners had either been delayed or were taking place virtually due to travel restrictions.
'At this stage, we do not anticipate it having a material effect on the eventual outcome,' Minoan said.
'It is worth reminding shareholders that the project timeline looks beyond the current, hopefully short lived, Covid situation.'
At 9:13am: [LON:MIN] Minoan Group PLC share price was -0.08p at 0.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
