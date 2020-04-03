StockMarketWire.com - Tailoring company Bagir said it had requested to suspend trading as it expected it may run short of cash following a coronavirus-led hit to performance, raising concerns about the company's future.
'As a result of the limited visibility on future revenues and payments by customers , particularly in our key markets in the UK and US and, as a result of, our current cash balance, the board anticipates that the company has insufficient cash resources available to operate the business as a going concern,' the company said.
Bagir said it was actively assessing its options, which include seeking immediate additional funding to support the company's working capital needs. The company was also taking legal advice, including insolvency advice, as to its options.
At 9:32am: [LON:BAGR] Bagir Group Ltd share price was 0p at 0.48p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
