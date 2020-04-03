StockMarketWire.com - Television broadcaster ITV said its executives and directors had taken a 20% pay cut and had their 2020 annual bonuses cancelled as the company conserves cash during the Covid-19 crisis.
The pay cuts would last for the duration of the UK government's current nationwide lockdown.
ITV said it had also put a salary and recruitment freeze in place across the company.
At 1:03pm: [LON:ITV] Itv PLC share price was -2.13p at 57.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
