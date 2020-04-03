StockMarketWire.com - Georgian lender TBC Bank said it had put aside additional loan loss provisions to cover potential defaults triggered by the spreading coronavirus.
The company said it had agreed with the country's central bank to book extra provision worth 3.0%-to-3.3% of its loan book, resulting in an up to 2.4% decrease in its capital adequacy ratio.
TBC said its CET1 capital adequacy ratio at 31 March was estimated at 8.7%, including the extra provisions and taking into account a significant depreciation of the Georgian Lari.
The ratio remained well above the central bank's revised estimated minimum requirement of 7.0%.
'The global and thus Georgian economic environment is difficult and uncertain,' TBC said.
'Our economists' latest analysis forecasts the Georgian economy to contract in 2020, which will have a negative impact on many businesses and individuals in the country.'
At 1:14pm: [LON:TBCG] Tbc Bank Group PLC share price was -15.5p at 696.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
