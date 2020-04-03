StockMarketWire.com - Bus and train companies First Group and Go-Ahead both welcomed a UK government move to provide financial support to regional bus owners.
The new funding could total £167m across the industry and the arrangements would last at least the next three months.
'These arrangements will enable us to continue working closely with councils and our other local stakeholders to ensure that key workers can reach their destination, be it hospitals, supermarkets or distribution centres,' First Group chief executive Matthew Gregory said.
Go-Ahead said bus passenger numbers have fallen by around 90% due to government advice to avoid non-essential travel.
'Therefore this financial support is crucial to ensuring we are able to cover the costs of providing essential services,' it said.
At 2:47pm: [LON:FGP] Firstgroup PLC share price was +4.1p at 51.6p
