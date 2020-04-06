StockMarketWire.com - Wagamama and Frankie & Benny's owner Restaurant Group said its lenders had waived covenant tests for the half year.
Santander had also increased the size of a revolving credit facility to Wagamama to £35m from £20m.
Chief executive Andy Hornby had agreed to a 40% cut in his base salary for the three months commencing 1 April, while chief financial officer Kirk Davis had taken a 20% cut.
They had also agreed to forgo their bonuses.
The company's non-executive directors had proposed to reduce their fees with effect from 1 April by 40%, with the arrangement to be reviewed on 1 July.
In addition, Restaurant Group said it would shrink the number of non-executive directors on its board to five from six, with Mike Tye offering to stand down with immediate effect.
