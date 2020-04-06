StockMarketWire.com - Thermal processing services provider Bodycote said its proposal to pay a final dividend was under review given the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite the uncertainty, the company said performance in the first quarter had not been significantly impacted by disruption from the pandemic.
'Bodycote has a very strong balance sheet and can withstand a significant decline in trading conditions. Nonetheless, given the uncertainty in the current environment the Board is keeping the proposal for the final dividend under review,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
