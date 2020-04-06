StockMarketWire.com - Engineering group Rolls-Royce scrapped its final dividend and said it would cut staff costs by around 10% as it buffers its balance sheet from the Covid-19 crisis.
The company had been planning to pay a 2019 final dividend of 7.1p per share.
Rolls-Royce said new cost mitigation measures would provide a cash flow benefit of at least £750m in 2020, in addition the company's ongoing transformation plans.
These included postponing external recruitment and reducing salary costs across the global workforce by at least 10% in 2020, subject to local legal requirements.
Salaries for senior managers and executives would be reduced by 20% for the rest of 2020, comprising a reduction of 10% and a deferral of 10%, with an additional bonus deferral for the chief executive and chief financial officer.
There would also be a corresponding reduction in fees for non-executive directors for the remainder of the year.
Rolls-Royce also withdrew its previous financial guidance.
The company make engines for the commercial aviation sector, which has been one of the worst hammered by the Covid-19 crisis.
It also confirmed that it was part of the VentilatorChallengeUK Consortium working to increase the UK's supply of ventilators.
