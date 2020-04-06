StockMarketWire.com - Struggling Gulf region focused hospital owner NMC Health said lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank had filed an application in a British court to have the company sent into administration.
NMC Health said it was talking to Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) in an attempt to have the application withdrawn.
'The board is in discussions with ADCB and other creditors to address creditors' concerns; to have the application withdrawn; and to avoid the appointment of administrators, which it does not believe would be in the interests of stakeholders as a whole,' the company said.
'The resolution is likely to involve material changes to corporate governance of the group and the composition of the board itself.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
