StockMarketWire.com - Copper miner Antofagasta said it had shuttered its Los Pelambres expansion project in Chile for an estimated maximum period of 120 days as a result of the health emergency caused by the coronavirus.
'This is a temporary suspension that has been taken as it is not possible to continue with the construction of the project as originally planned and is only for the duration of the emergency, as we hope to resume work as soon as possible,' said Francisco Walther, vice president of projects at Antofagasta Minerals.
The suspension should in most cases not lead to the termination of the contracts, the company said.
'The terms that will apply to contractor companies during this suspension period will be agreed in the coming days. However, each case will be reviewed individually, seeking to maintain, whenever possible, each workers' minimum monthly income equal to Ch$500,000, and avoiding the termination of their employment,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
