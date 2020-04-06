StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor Babcock International said developments over the next two months would determine whether it would pay a final dividend for this financial year as the company flagged a 'small impact' from the Covid-19 pandemic in the final quarter of the year.
'The board will consider the final ordinary dividend for this financial year ahead of our full year results announcement taking into account developments over the next two months,' the company said.
Excluding the impact of Covid-19, trading for the final quarter of the financial year ended 31 March 2020 was in line with our expectations, the company said, adding the virus had had a small impact on trading in the final quarter.
'While the vast majority of our services continue, some areas of the business are running at reduced levels,' it added.
Lower primary flying hours in its aviation business in the early stages of the pandemic in Europe, particularly in Spain and Italy, was partly offset by an increase in secondary flying hours as the company transferred patients between hospitals to alleviate congestion as the pandemic spread.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
