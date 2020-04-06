StockMarketWire.com - Office space provider IWG said it had decided to defer its first-quarter trading update from the provisional date of 28 April to 28 May, in order to provide investors and analysts with information in respect of April's trading in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.
The trading update would now cover the four-month period ending 30 April 2020.
The board also announced that, in line with other measures undertaken to reduce the group's costs, the board, including the executive directors Mark Dixon, chief executive and Eric Hageman, chief financial officer, had decided to take a 50% reduction in fees and base salaries during this 'challenging 'period, the company said.
At 8:04am: [LON:IWG] Iwg PLC share price was +7p at 181.5p
