FTSE 100
Legal & General Group                    184.95      +15.81%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     289.20      +14.94%
Meggitt                                  249.20      +14.84%
Carnival                                 692.60      +12.65%
Barratt Developments                     426.10      +10.88%
United Utilities Group                   834.20       -1.84%
Smiths Group                            1046.25       -1.34%
Halma                                   1872.00       -0.93%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               184.48       -0.66%
Sainsbury (J)                            212.25       -0.54%

FTSE 250
Tullow Oil                                22.33      +29.19%
G4S                                       84.75      +21.21%
Restaurant Group                          41.03      +14.99%
Sig                                       20.10      +14.79%
Gvc Holdings                             552.30      +14.18%
Ascential                                184.15       -4.39%
Drax Group                               167.75       -3.98%
Energean Oil & Gas                       660.00       -2.51%
Hunting                                  184.95       -1.83%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       77.18       -0.99%

FTSE 350
Tullow Oil                                22.33      +29.19%
G4S                                       84.75      +21.21%
Legal & General Group                    184.95      +15.81%
Restaurant Group                          41.03      +14.99%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     289.15      +14.92%
Ascential                                184.15       -4.39%
Drax Group                               167.75       -3.98%
Energean Oil & Gas                       660.00       -2.51%
United Utilities Group                   834.20       -1.84%
Hunting                                  184.95       -1.83%

AIM
ValiRx                                     3.25    +8566.67%
Ascent Resources                           2.62      +31.25%
Tlou Energy Limited                        2.55      +24.39%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.63      +20.00%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.06      +19.88%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.04      -28.57%
Pembridge Resources                        4.62      -19.57%
Tanfield Group                             3.49      -17.69%
Angling Direct                            26.00      -16.13%
Erris Resources                            2.35      -16.07%

Overall Market
ValiRx                                     3.25    +8566.67%
Ascent Resources                           2.62      +31.25%
Tullow Oil                                22.33      +29.19%
Tlou Energy Limited                        2.55      +24.39%
G4S                                       84.75      +21.21%
Hadrians Wall Secured Investments         29.40      -36.91%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.04      -28.57%
Nationwide Building Society Core Ca      130.00      -20.73%
Pembridge Resources                        4.62      -19.57%
Tanfield Group                             3.49      -17.69%