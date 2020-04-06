FTSE 100 Legal & General Group 184.95 +15.81% Rolls-Royce Holdings 289.20 +14.94% Meggitt 249.20 +14.84% Carnival 692.60 +12.65% Barratt Developments 426.10 +10.88% United Utilities Group 834.20 -1.84% Smiths Group 1046.25 -1.34% Halma 1872.00 -0.93% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 184.48 -0.66% Sainsbury (J) 212.25 -0.54% FTSE 250 Tullow Oil 22.33 +29.19% G4S 84.75 +21.21% Restaurant Group 41.03 +14.99% Sig 20.10 +14.79% Gvc Holdings 552.30 +14.18% Ascential 184.15 -4.39% Drax Group 167.75 -3.98% Energean Oil & Gas 660.00 -2.51% Hunting 184.95 -1.83% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 77.18 -0.99% FTSE 350 Tullow Oil 22.33 +29.19% G4S 84.75 +21.21% Legal & General Group 184.95 +15.81% Restaurant Group 41.03 +14.99% Rolls-Royce Holdings 289.15 +14.92% Ascential 184.15 -4.39% Drax Group 167.75 -3.98% Energean Oil & Gas 660.00 -2.51% United Utilities Group 834.20 -1.84% Hunting 184.95 -1.83% AIM ValiRx 3.25 +8566.67% Ascent Resources 2.62 +31.25% Tlou Energy Limited 2.55 +24.39% Pathfinder Minerals 0.63 +20.00% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.06 +19.88% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.04 -28.57% Pembridge Resources 4.62 -19.57% Tanfield Group 3.49 -17.69% Angling Direct 26.00 -16.13% Erris Resources 2.35 -16.07% Overall Market ValiRx 3.25 +8566.67% Ascent Resources 2.62 +31.25% Tullow Oil 22.33 +29.19% Tlou Energy Limited 2.55 +24.39% G4S 84.75 +21.21% Hadrians Wall Secured Investments 29.40 -36.91% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.04 -28.57% Nationwide Building Society Core Ca 130.00 -20.73% Pembridge Resources 4.62 -19.57% Tanfield Group 3.49 -17.69%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -