StockMarketWire.com - Alexa Henderson, Non Executive Director, bought 155 shares in the company on the 2nd April 2020 at a price of 65.30p. The Director now holds 10,219 shares representing 0.00% of the shares in issue.
NOTE: This acquisition is as a result of a standing instruction to reinvest any dividends paid by BMO Real Estate Investments Limited which will remain in place for future dividend cycles.
