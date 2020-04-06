StockMarketWire.com - Specialist cleaning company React said it could exceed its profit expectations for the full year, as the Covid-19 pandemic raises demand for its decontamination and infection control services.
React said it was experiencing 'high demand' for such services, including the thorough deep cleaning of premises thought be harbouring SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19.
React's other division -- maintenance -- largely operated in the healthcare, road and rail sectors and had yet to see material changes to operations.
'At the start of the financial year, which runs to 30 September 2020, management expectations had been for the business to move into profitability after reporting annual losses for the last four-years,' React said.
'Recent trading, notably in March, has been ahead of management expectations and as result the group is likely to have delivered a small operating profit in the six months to 31 March 2020, which puts the group in a good position to meet or exceed management expectations for the full year.'
At 9:21am: [LON:REAT] React Group Plc share price was 0p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
