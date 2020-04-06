StockMarketWire.com - Fishing equipment retailer Angling Direct warned on profit after shuttering its stores as a result of government-imposed lockdown measures to combat Covid-19 pandemic.
The company said it now expected a material reduction in 2021 revenue and profitability, warning that the scale of the impact would be dependent on how the situation developed and over what timeframe, together with the impact of any further measures taken by UK Government to mitigate the disruption.
The company also said it had taken action to slash costs, including furloughing employees, and added that it would continue to review all available options and plans to take full advantage of all relevant assistance offered to business by UK government
Angling Direct also announced it had secured a short term £2.5m credit facility from NatWest with an expiry date of September 2020, which would be used to help manage working capital as required during this period of disruption.
'Due to the inevitable uncertainty caused, the Board has decided to withdraw current market guidance and will provide a further update on the anticipated FY21 out-turn only when it believes that there is sufficient clarity,' it added.
The company reiterated its previous guidance that it expected to report turnover of £53.1m and a pre IFRS 16 EBITDA loss of no more than £0.5m for the year ended 31 January 2020.
At 9:31am: [LON:ANG] Angling Direct Plc share price was -5p at 26p
