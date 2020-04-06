StockMarketWire.com - Digital marketing services group Be Heard pulled its guidance amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which it warned was beginning to affect its outlook.
'Trading in the current financial year started well and was in line with the Board's expectations, but Covid-19 and government measures to prevent the spread of the virus, are now affecting our trading outlook. It is difficult for us to quantify, at this stage, the implications of both the Virus and the government's actions,' the company said. 'The company, therefore, withdrawing financial guidance until visibility on the impact of Covid-19 improves.'
The company also said it now expected that the results for the year ending 31 December 2019 would be published on or around 15 May.
At 9:59am: [LON:BHRD] Be Heard Group PLC share price was 0p at 0.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
