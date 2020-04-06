StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services provider Ergomed said it was providing support for a clinical development programme for an antibody drug to treat patients with rapidly worsening Covid-19.
The programme was being conducted at the Humanitas Research Hospitals in Bergamo and Milan, Italy and was supported by Izana Bioscience, an Oxford, UK-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of namilumab, an antibody therapy for Covid-19.
'Research into potential treatments for COVID-19, and particularly the re-purposing of existing therapies and candidates, is imperative if the impact of the pandemic is to be reduced,' Ergomed said. At 10:02am: [LON:ERGO] Ergomed Plc share price was +22.5p at 465p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
