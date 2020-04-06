FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 299.80 +19.16% Legal & General Group 187.43 +17.36% Barratt Developments 437.70 +13.90% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3208.00 +12.92% Taylor Wimpey 114.10 +12.41% London Stock Exchange Group 6905.00 -4.10% Halma 1848.50 -2.17% Sage Group 549.90 -1.49% Smiths Group 1048.25 -1.16% Spirax-Sarco Engineering 7782.00 -0.99% FTSE 250 Tullow Oil 25.70 +48.68% G4S 86.20 +23.28% Gvc Holdings 584.00 +20.74% 888 Holdings 130.90 +17.93% Capita 28.13 +16.58% Playtech 167.78 -5.37% Ascential 183.25 -4.85% Drax Group 166.25 -4.84% Shaftesbury 576.50 -2.54% Spectris 2243.50 -2.29% FTSE 350 Tullow Oil 25.70 +48.68% G4S 86.20 +23.28% Gvc Holdings 584.00 +20.74% Rolls-Royce Holdings 299.80 +19.16% 888 Holdings 130.90 +17.93% Playtech 167.78 -5.37% Ascential 183.25 -4.85% Drax Group 166.25 -4.84% London Stock Exchange Group 6905.00 -4.10% Shaftesbury 576.50 -2.54% AIM ValiRx 3.50 +9233.33% Lansdowne Oil & Gas 0.53 +40.00% Pathfinder Minerals 0.72 +38.10% Mobile Streams 0.34 +35.29% Baron Oil 0.08 +34.78% APQ Global 14.00 -79.41% Pembridge Resources 3.38 -41.30% Tanfield Group 2.99 -29.48% Agriterra 5.25 -22.22% Cambria Africa 0.21 -20.37% Overall Market ValiRx 3.50 +9233.33% Tullow Oil 25.70 +48.68% Carclo 7.39 +46.34% Lansdowne Oil & Gas 0.53 +40.00% Pathfinder Minerals 0.72 +38.10% APQ Global 14.00 -79.41% Pembridge Resources 3.38 -41.30% Hadrians Wall Secured Investments 29.40 -36.91% Tanfield Group 2.99 -29.48% Agriterra 5.25 -22.22%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
