FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     299.80      +19.16%
Legal & General Group                    187.43      +17.36%
Barratt Developments                     437.70      +13.90%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3208.00      +12.92%
Taylor Wimpey                            114.10      +12.41%
London Stock Exchange Group             6905.00       -4.10%
Halma                                   1848.50       -2.17%
Sage Group                               549.90       -1.49%
Smiths Group                            1048.25       -1.16%
Spirax-Sarco Engineering                7782.00       -0.99%

FTSE 250
Tullow Oil                                25.70      +48.68%
G4S                                       86.20      +23.28%
Gvc Holdings                             584.00      +20.74%
888 Holdings                             130.90      +17.93%
Capita                                    28.13      +16.58%
Playtech                                 167.78       -5.37%
Ascential                                183.25       -4.85%
Drax Group                               166.25       -4.84%
Shaftesbury                              576.50       -2.54%
Spectris                                2243.50       -2.29%

FTSE 350
Tullow Oil                                25.70      +48.68%
G4S                                       86.20      +23.28%
Gvc Holdings                             584.00      +20.74%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     299.80      +19.16%
888 Holdings                             130.90      +17.93%
Playtech                                 167.78       -5.37%
Ascential                                183.25       -4.85%
Drax Group                               166.25       -4.84%
London Stock Exchange Group             6905.00       -4.10%
Shaftesbury                              576.50       -2.54%

AIM
ValiRx                                     3.50    +9233.33%
Lansdowne Oil & Gas                        0.53      +40.00%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.72      +38.10%
Mobile Streams                             0.34      +35.29%
Baron Oil                                  0.08      +34.78%
APQ Global                                14.00      -79.41%
Pembridge Resources                        3.38      -41.30%
Tanfield Group                             2.99      -29.48%
Agriterra                                  5.25      -22.22%
Cambria Africa                             0.21      -20.37%

Overall Market
ValiRx                                     3.50    +9233.33%
Tullow Oil                                25.70      +48.68%
Carclo                                     7.39      +46.34%
Lansdowne Oil & Gas                        0.53      +40.00%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.72      +38.10%
APQ Global                                14.00      -79.41%
Pembridge Resources                        3.38      -41.30%
Hadrians Wall Secured Investments         29.40      -36.91%
Tanfield Group                             2.99      -29.48%
Agriterra                                  5.25      -22.22%