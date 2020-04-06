StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company Immedia said it expected the Covid-19 crisis to have material adverse effect on the company.
Immedia said it substantial exposure to the retail sector and a number of clients, including JD Sports, Ikea and Subway had closed stores it serviced.
'We saw many positive signs at the start of this year and in the first quarter of 2020 the business was performing in line with our expectations,' Immedia said.
'Despite this encouraging start to the new financial year the impact of Covid-19 will now have a material adverse effect on the group.'
'The inherent uncertainty of the situation also means that the company is unable to give precise guidance at this time on the likely 2020 outturn, other than that it will be significantly below any previous expectations in the market.'
