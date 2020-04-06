FTSE 100 Legal & General Group 187.70 +17.53% Rolls-Royce Holdings 290.40 +15.42% Barratt Developments 443.50 +15.40% Taylor Wimpey 115.35 +13.65% Persimmon 1841.25 +13.48% London Stock Exchange Group 7028.00 -2.39% Halma 1846.75 -2.26% Sage Group 545.80 -2.22% Smiths Group 1042.00 -1.74% Pearson 470.30 -1.57% FTSE 250 Tullow Oil 24.87 +43.88% G4S 84.84 +21.34% Gvc Holdings 569.00 +17.63% Crest Nicholson Holdings 192.00 +16.72% Vistry Group 587.75 +15.25% Hyve Group 15.09 -7.99% Playtech 166.90 -5.87% Provident Financial 155.10 -4.02% Ascential 184.95 -3.97% Shaftesbury 572.50 -3.21% FTSE 350 Tullow Oil 24.87 +43.88% G4S 84.84 +21.34% Gvc Holdings 569.00 +17.63% Legal & General Group 187.70 +17.53% Crest Nicholson Holdings 192.00 +16.72% Hyve Group 15.09 -7.99% Playtech 166.90 -5.87% Provident Financial 155.10 -4.02% Ascential 184.95 -3.97% Shaftesbury 572.50 -3.21% AIM ValiRx 3.50 +9233.33% Lansdowne Oil & Gas 0.53 +40.00% Pathfinder Minerals 0.72 +38.10% Mobile Streams 0.35 +37.25% Bezant Resources 0.08 +33.33% APQ Global 14.00 -79.41% Pembridge Resources 3.38 -41.30% Tanfield Group 2.99 -29.48% Agriterra 5.25 -22.22% Cambria Africa 0.21 -20.37% Overall Market ValiRx 3.50 +9233.33% Carclo 8.61 +70.50% Tullow Oil 24.87 +43.88% Petra Diamonds 1.77 +43.44% Lansdowne Oil & Gas 0.53 +40.00% APQ Global 14.00 -79.41% Pembridge Resources 3.38 -41.30% Hadrians Wall Secured Investments 29.40 -36.91% Tanfield Group 2.99 -29.48% Agriterra 5.25 -22.22%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -