FTSE 100
Legal & General Group                    187.70      +17.53%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     290.40      +15.42%
Barratt Developments                     443.50      +15.40%
Taylor Wimpey                            115.35      +13.65%
Persimmon                               1841.25      +13.48%
London Stock Exchange Group             7028.00       -2.39%
Halma                                   1846.75       -2.26%
Sage Group                               545.80       -2.22%
Smiths Group                            1042.00       -1.74%
Pearson                                  470.30       -1.57%

FTSE 250
Tullow Oil                                24.87      +43.88%
G4S                                       84.84      +21.34%
Gvc Holdings                             569.00      +17.63%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 192.00      +16.72%
Vistry Group                             587.75      +15.25%
Hyve Group                                15.09       -7.99%
Playtech                                 166.90       -5.87%
Provident Financial                      155.10       -4.02%
Ascential                                184.95       -3.97%
Shaftesbury                              572.50       -3.21%

FTSE 350
Hyve Group                                15.09       -7.99%
Playtech                                 166.90       -5.87%
Provident Financial                      155.10       -4.02%
Ascential                                184.95       -3.97%
Shaftesbury                              572.50       -3.21%

AIM
ValiRx                                     3.50    +9233.33%
Lansdowne Oil & Gas                        0.53      +40.00%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.72      +38.10%
Mobile Streams                             0.35      +37.25%
Bezant Resources                           0.08      +33.33%
APQ Global                                14.00      -79.41%
Pembridge Resources                        3.38      -41.30%
Tanfield Group                             2.99      -29.48%
Agriterra                                  5.25      -22.22%
Cambria Africa                             0.21      -20.37%

Overall Market
APQ Global                                14.00      -79.41%
Pembridge Resources                        3.38      -41.30%
Hadrians Wall Secured Investments         29.40      -36.91%
Tanfield Group                             2.99      -29.48%
Agriterra                                  5.25      -22.22%