StockMarketWire.com - Construction services group Mountfield said it expected to post a flat profit performance for 2019 and warned its performance in 2020 would be hurt by contract disruptions owing to the Covid-19 crisis.
Revenue had risen to a record in the year through December 2019 but lower margins had kept profits flat.
Mountfield said it was hopeful that projects would be resurrected by the end of second quarter of 2020 or early in the third once the Covid-19 situation resolved.
'Although it is hoped that activity levels in the construction industry will return to previous levels it is likely that the revised working practices designed to protect employees against catching Covid-19 will continue in place for some time,' it added.
Mountfield said its secured order book to date was worth about £5.6m, which was lower on-year.
'The group is working within its banking facilities and the cash flow of the businesses continues to be closely monitored and controlled,' the company said.
At 2:04pm: [LON:MOGP] Mountfield Group PLC share price was -0.1p at 0.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
