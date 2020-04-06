StockMarketWire.com - Professional services company RBG said it had postponed a decision on paying an interim dividend until May due to uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it had temporarily closed its London and Manchester offices, with all 96 of its staff and directors working remotely.
Working was proceeding as planned at law firm unit Rosenblatt, which had also received new instructions from clients experiencing financial restructuring and employment-related issues.
'As such, the group is not experiencing an impact to trading,' RBG said. 'However, like all businesses the company is conducting regular stress tests and reducing all non-essential costs.'
In the company's Convex Capital business, lockdowns had the potential to delay some transitions, RBG said.
At 2:11pm: [LON:RBGP] Rosenblatt Group Plc share price was +6p at 56.5p
