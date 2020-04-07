StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld suspended its dividends in a bid to strengthen liquidity after shuttering all its cinemas following government-imposed lockdowns.
The company suspended its payment of the 2019 fourth-quarter dividend of 4.25c per share and upcoming 2020 quarterly dividends.
It had shuttered its entire estate of 787 cinemas in 10 countries as a result of Covid-19.
Strain mitigation measures included having discussions with its landlords, film studios and major suppliers, as well as curtailing all currently unnecessary capital expenditure.
The company also said it was in talks with its lenders to beef up its credit lines.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
